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Cole Palmer signs massive new Chelsea contract as England star commits future to Stamford Bridge until 2034
Palmer secures long-term Chelsea future
Palmer has officially extended his contract with Chelsea, committing to the west London club until 2034. The 24-year-old England international, originally tied down until 2033, has been rewarded with improved terms following his rapid rise as a talismanic figure and dressing-room leader at Stamford Bridge.
Since arriving from Manchester City for £42.5 million in 2023, Palmer has transformed into one of world football's premier attacking talents. He has racked up 91 goal contributions in 138 appearances for the Blues, firing them to FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League triumphs while sweeping individual honours.
The landmark extension places Palmer alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Chelsea team-mates Joao Pedro and Geovany Quenda on the longest contracts in the Premier League.
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'Chelsea means a lot to me'
"Chelsea means a lot to me and I think the club is going in the right direction, so I'm delighted to sign and I’m obviously very happy," Palmer told the club's official website after finalising the paperwork.
The attacking midfielder credited the Stamford Bridge hierarchy for facilitating his decision. "Speaking to the owners, to the sporting directors and obviously the manager, they gave me a lot of confidence so it was only right to sign," he added.
Palmer also emphasised the collective drive within the dressing room as a key factor. "Speaking to players as well, everyone has the same ambitions. I feel like we win major trophies here consistently and I want to be a part of that and play a big role in it too," he concluded.
Overcoming recent fitness setbacks
The new deal arrives after Palmer navigated a frustrating period on the pitch. He battled a lingering groin issue throughout the previous campaign, which ultimately cost him a place in England's World Cup squad this past summer. Having sat out the recent international break to recover, Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel pointedly remarked that the forward "misses too many opportunities" on the international stage.
Despite those fitness hurdles, Palmer has started the new season brightly under new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso. He has quickly forged a dynamic partnership with summer signing and close friend Morgan Rogers - who arrived in a club-record £117m deal from Aston Villa - and already boasts four goals and two assists in seven outings this term.
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Alonso backs Palmer ahead of Bournemouth test
Chelsea will hope their newly extended star can ignite a domestic resurgence when they travel to face Bournemouth on Saturday. Alonso's side currently languish in 10th place in the Premier League table after five matches, having leaked 12 goals in a porous defensive start to the campaign.
Addressing Palmer's availability ahead of the weekend, Alonso confirmed the forward is ready to return to action. "Absolutely. He's committed, but he needs to be fully fit to play," the Spanish tactician explained. "And when he's fully fit, he will enjoy his minutes. We need him in that moment. The club and the national team. He trained over the past week and has been feeling better, but we didn't want to rush him."
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