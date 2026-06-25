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Cole Palmer 'not crying' over England World Cup omission after disappointing Chelsea season as playmaker takes advantage of rare summer break
'I hope the lads make it all the way'
The England national team setup has undergone a seismic shift under Tuchel, with the German manager opting to prioritise current form over historical contributions. In a bold move that has divided opinion across the country, Palmer was informed he would not be part of the squad travelling for the 2026 World Cup.
Reflecting on the decision from a retreat in Ibiza, Palmer remained typically stoic about the situation. Speaking to i-D about the campaign that led to his omission, Palmer admitted: "This season hasn’t been the best, but it is what it is. I’m not crying over a decision you can’t change, and I hope the lads make it all the way." Despite the personal disappointment, the 24-year-old insists he will still be supporting his teammates from afar. When asked if he would find it difficult to watch the tournament, he replied: "If I’m not doing anything, then I’ll watch the matches, yeah."
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Ibiza retreat provides shield
Palmer’s exclusion follows a difficult season at Stamford Bridge. A season-long groin issue limited his impact, as he managed just 11 goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.
Seeking a total mental break from the sport, the Chelsea playmaker has escaped to Ibiza for a head-clearing retreat, marking his first proper summer rest in nearly four years. "I’m going to relax this summer, rest for the first time in 3 or 4 years, before getting back to what I love," Palmer explained.
Family, friends, and a side hustle keep him grounded
Palmer says it's his family and a tight circle of friends outside the football world – not the spotlight – that have helped him process missing out on the World Cup. He still makes regular trips back to Manchester to watch his dad play Sunday League, the same touchline where his love for the game started.
The extra downtime has also given him room to develop a project that has nothing to do with football: a line of purified ice called "Cole'd" Ice, a cheeky nod to his trademark shivering goal celebration and the "Cold Palmer" nickname it spawned. The brand, he says, has been roughly a year in the making. "When I'm not playing football, it's something else to think about," he explained. "It's healthy and something to give back to the fans."
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A fresh start under Alonso
Palmer is looking to move past his World Cup heartbreak as a new era begins at Chelsea under Xabi Alonso. The playmaker is regarded as a cornerstone of Alonso’s rebuilding project at Stamford Bridge, alongside the likes of Joao Pedro and Moises Caicedo.
This comes after a deeply frustrating campaign for Chelsea, who endured a trophyless season and finished 10th in the Premier League to miss out on Champions League qualification, while also suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.