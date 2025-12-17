AFP
Cole Palmer to launch aftershave featuring 'cold' celebration as Chelsea star eyes business empire
A gesture that took on a life of its own
From aftershaves and cosmetics to sportswear, clothing, energy drinks, food items and even watches and razor blades, the Chelsea playmaker is positioning himself as a brand rather than simply a footballer, as revealed by The Sun. At the centre of it all is the now-familiar "cold" celebration, the gesture of rubbing his arms as if bracing against the chill. The origins of the celebration are disarmingly simple. Palmer first unveiled it in December 2023 during a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over Luton Town. The idea itself was borrowed from Morgan Rogers, a former Manchester City academy team-mate who had pulled the same move while playing for Middlesbrough. Palmer had joked that he would copy it if he found the net, a light-hearted promise that has since turned into a defining signature. Now, with legal protections in place, it appears poised to underpin a lucrative commercial chapter.
- Getty Images Sport
Fashion, fragrance and a growing profile
Earlier this year, Palmer struck a partnership with luxury fashion house Burberry, appearing alongside Oscar-winning actor Olivia Colman in a campaign. The Chelsea midfielder was filmed wearing the brand’s latest designs on a fishing trip. The commercial impact was immediate. Within days of the campaign’s release, the cashmere and wool coat worn by Palmer went out of stock, which shows his growing influence beyond football. An aftershave inspired by his celebration now feels like a natural extension of that momentum, blending sporting identity with lifestyle appeal.
Easing himself back into action after injury
On the pitch, Palmer is beginning to rediscover his rhythm after battling injuries. His composed finish in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton marked his first goal in three months, helping lift the Blues into fourth place in the Premier League table. Yet Palmer has been quick to temper expectations. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, he insisted that his return to form remains a work in progress.
"I wouldn't say I'm at my best yet," he insisted. "I'm still dealing with an injury. Hopefully, it gets better and better but there's still a bit to go. It is getting better. The stuff I've been doing with the physios at the club. It's just a matter of not doing too much too soon. Literally, it's just a day-by-day thing. Hopefully it gets better."
Palmer’s performance against Everton was watched closely by England manager Thomas Tuchel, who was present in the stands. The German coach is understood to view the Chelsea midfielder as part of his long-term plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup, but Palmer himself is reluctant to look too far ahead.
He added: "I've not been looking too far ahead to be honest. I've been injured for three months, I just need to get back to full fitness. I know what I can offer when I'm fully fit so hopefully I get there soon."
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has never been shy about his admiration for Palmer. He has repeatedly described him as the club’s most influential player, a view supported by Palmer’s impressive goal contributions since arriving at Stamford Bridge. After the Everton win, Maresca reiterated that sentiment, noting how different Chelsea look with Palmer available.
He said: "We said many times with Cole [Palmer], we are a better team. Unfortunately, he was out for many games for us, but now he's back, and for sure he will help us."
- Getty
Newcastle challenge awaits Palmer
Rested for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City, Palmer is expected to return to the starting line-up when Chelsea travel to Newcastle United at the weekend. In the absence of Palmer, Alejandro Garnacho stepped up and scored a brace to inspire to a 3-1 win in the cup competition. The Blues are eight points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League standings and will be eager to close that gap when they face the Magpies on Saturday.
