Cole Palmer declared the 'best No.10 in world football' ahead of Jude Bellingham after starring on Chelsea return with Everton win
Palmer shines on first home league start since August
Palmer returned to his favoured number 10 role as Chelsea welcomed Everton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday. And it took just 21 minutes for the England star to get back among the goals as he fired past Jordan Pickford midway through the first half in west London, having been picked out well by Malo Gusto.
Provider then turned goalscorer as Gusto scored his first and Chelsea's second on the stroke of half-time as the Blues responded well to their 2-1 Champions League defeat at Atalanta in midweek. Palmer was withdrawn to a standing ovation on the hour mark following a lengthy spell on the sidelines owing to a groin injury and a fractured toe, as head coach Enzo Maresca manages the 23-year-old's game time accordingly. And Terry spoke highly of Palmer on his TikTok channel at full time, stating that he's "not sure there’s anyone better" than the former Manchester City trainee in the role behind the striker.
Palmer proving a 'defender’s nightmare'
On the post, Terry started off by praising Chelsea following the victory, saying: "A big win for Chelsea and back to winning ways. Massive three points, we really needed that.
"I was also delighted to have Cole Palmer back in the team and playing in that No. 10 role. I’m not sure there’s anyone better in world football playing in the No. 10 role. If there is Palmer certainly gives them a run for their money. He’s so brave, constantly on the half turn trying to get in those little pockets. It’s a defender’s nightmare when you come up against a player like that. I was delighted to see him back in the starting line-up and delighted to see him score."
Terry was also happy to see Chelsea keep a clean sheet, and singled out goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for his role in the success over Everton, adding: "Big clean sheet as well for the boys, we deserved that today. I thought defensively, we were very good. [Robert] Sanchez was excellent as well, and has been very good in recent weeks. Long may that continue."
'To start and score was a nice feeling'
Palmer, meanwhile, was thrilled with his goal and the victory, saying after the game: "It was hugely important to get back to winning ways. It meant a lot to score as well. I've been out for a while, probably the longest I’ve ever been out, so I was itching to get back out there with the team, so to start and score was a nice feeling.
"We’ve obviously had a difficult few games, and it’s harder than people think, a game every three days. It’s a lot of travel and it’s difficult, so to get the win is great."
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was quick to compliment his side and Palmer at full time, adding: "Overall, I’m happy with the clean sheet and the performance. We said many times with Cole [Palmer] we are a better team. Unfortunately, he was out for many games for us, but now he’s back and for sure he will help us."
Bizarrely, Maresca also claimed that the build-up to the welcome of Everton was "the worst 48 hours" since he took over as Chelsea boss last summer, though he didn't go on to elaborate why that was the case. "Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn’t support us," the Italian said.
Chelsea looking to book EFL Cup semi-final spot
Chelsea will look to follow up Saturday's routine win over Everton with a second successive victory when the Blues face Cardiff City in the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup in midweek.
The west London side then travel to Newcastle next weekend and round off the year with back-to-back home matches against Aston Villa and Bournemouth.
