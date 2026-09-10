Liverpool sweat on Cody Gakpo fitness after frustrating new double injury scare

Gakpo’s absence interrupts a genuinely blistering start to the current campaign under his new manager. The dynamic forward has already registered one goal and an impressive three assists in just his first three matches of the season.

His electric recent form included playing the full 90 minutes on Friday night. During that commanding performance, he set up team-mate Alexander Isak twice to help the Reds secure a comfortable 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town.

Acknowledging the demanding physical toll on his squad, Iraola noted: "I think now is a moment of recovery in these two days. Let's see how Bradley has finished, how Cody is [and] if he can give us some minutes. If not, Rio, Victor, I think today everyone has done a big effort.

"We need to recover, we need to regroup and think because in two days and a half we play again here [against] Fulham, it's a very important game again for us. So, I hope we can have Cody with us, but I cannot guarantee it."