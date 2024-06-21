Cody Gakpo is starting to show why Liverpool should consider cashing in on Barcelona target Luis Diaz

The Dutchman looks so much more comfortable and effective on the left flank, meaning his Colombian colleague could be sold for the right price

Cody Gakpo admitted towards the tail end of last season that he was "curious" to see what plans Arne Slot has in store for Liverpool. He's certainly not alone in that regard. There's an awful lot of uncertainty swirling around Anfield right now, with nobody quite sure what to expect from the post-Jurgen Klopp era.

By winning the Carabao Cup with kids and securing a return to the Champions League in his final season at the helm, the German certainly left Liverpool in rude health. The return of 'laptop guru' Michael Edwards and the appointment of the highly-rated Richard Hughes as the club's new sporting director have also strengthened the belief that the Reds can construct a new, winning team on the solid foundations that Klopp has left behind. Furthermore, Slot has already proven that he can upset richer rivals on a smaller budget in his native Netherlands.

However, the Dutchman is undeniably an unknown quantity at the very highest level, while there are ongoing doubts over the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold - all of whom have just one year left on their current contracts. It's also not yet known what Slot wants to do with the enigmatic Darwin Nunez, while Luis Diaz remains the subject of incessant transfer talk.

What's clear, though, is that Gakpo should be given a major role to play in the new era - and in his preferred position on Liverpool's left flank.