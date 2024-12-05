Club World Cup group-stage draw: Man City to take on Juventus while Real Madrid face Saudi champions Al-Hilal - but Lionel Messi's Inter Miami avoid European giants
Manchester City have been drawn with Juventus in the Club World Cup, while Lionel Messi's Inter Miami avoid Europe's big guns in the group stage.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Inter Miami drawn in group with Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly
- Real Madrid will play Neymar's Al Hilal
- Tournament set to kick off in June 2025