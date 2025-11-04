AFP
USMNT's Alejandro Zendejas returns for Club América’s Apertura 2025 regular-season finale after injury
América get leading star back
The 27-year-old winger, who missed several weeks with a muscle injury sustained on USMNT duty in October, has recovered fully and could feature as América fine-tune ahead of the playoffs. Head coach André Jardine is likely to manage his minutes carefully to prevent another setback after his earlier recurrence against Cruz Azul, when he was forced off just 18 minutes into his return.
Violante still not ready
Meanwhile, Isaías Violante is almost certainly ruled out until the playoffs as he continues recovering from a muscle injury. The 21-year-old hasn’t featured since América’s 3–0 win over Santos on Matchday 12, and he’s still training separately from the group.
Henry and Zúñiga close to returning
Captain Henry Martín remains sidelined, having not featured since Matchday 8 against Chivas. The striker has managed just three appearances this season in what’s been one of the most challenging stretches of his career due to injuries. José Zúñiga, meanwhile, returned to light training on Tuesday after missing four games with a similar issue, but he’s still unlikely to be available against Toluca.
What comes next?
The matchup against Toluca at the Nemesio Diez this weekend will serve as a valuable test, as Jardine aims to have his squad in top form heading into the postseason.
