Getty Images Sport
Club América reportedly interested in Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas
- Getty Images Sport
Not expected to renew
The Mexico City giants are exploring midfield options as they plan for life beyond Jonathan dos Santos, whose current cycle at the club is nearing its end. ESPN reports Vargas fits the profile they are seeking, both in age and long-term upside.
The 19-year-old is entering the final year of his contract with Seattle and is not expected to renew, which would open the door for him to negotiate with other clubs in the near future.
- Getty Images Sport
América are looking for a midfield leader
Vargas has recently been called up to the Mexican national team, and while earning a spot at the 2026 World Cup remains a challenging goal, he is widely viewed as part of El Tri’s near future. His 2025 campaign was particularly strong, standing out in multiple competitions, including the Leagues Cup - which he won - MLS league action, the Club World Cup, and the U-20 World Cup held in Chile, where he emerged as one of Mexico’s most impressive performers.
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup ambitions
His performances have strengthened his case as a long-term national team option heading into the 2026 World Cup cycle. In a recent interview, Vargas was asked about the possibility of representing Mexico on the world’s biggest stage, and he made his ambition clear.
“Yes, it’s the dream,” Vargas said. “I think every player dreams of playing in a World Cup. With it being so close, my goal is to be there. I’ll fight until the very last call-up to make it happen.”
That ambition could complicate negotiations with América, as Vargas’ immediate priority does not appear to be a move to Liga MX - with Europe being a preferred destination. Still, neither the player nor his camp has ruled out listening to what América may put on the table as the club looks to reestablish itself at the top of Mexican football.
- Getty Images Sport
What's next for both the Sounders and Club America?
The Sounders are looking ahead to their 2026 MLS season and will host the Colorado Rapids in their home opener on Feb. 22. Club America's new season kicks off quickly after the Apertura playoffs, with their Matchday 1 being an away match at Club Tijuana on Jan. 9.
Advertisement