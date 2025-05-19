'Clearly the one responsible is me' - Coach Javier Mascherano admits floundering Inter Miami have 'lost a great deal of confidence' after 3-0 drubbing by Orlando City
The home loss to Orlando marked Inter Miami’s fifth defeat in their last seven matches across all competitions
- Miami currently sit sixth in the Eastern Conference with 22 points
- Under Mascherano, Inter Miami has 11 wins, 4 draws, and 5 losses
- The team has conceded 20 goals over that seven-game stretch