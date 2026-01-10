The next Class of '92?! New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior wants to emulate 'brave' Sir Alex Ferguson's iconic Man Utd side with young Blues squad

Rosenior will take charge of his first game with the Blues on Saturday night when they travel across the capital to Charlton in the third round of the FA Cup. The game could give the former Strasbourg coach a chance to use some underutilised members of his squad against Championship opposition and allow players a clean slate to impress the 41-year-old, who succeeded Enzo Maresca earlier this week.

Maresca had complained that he had been told which members of his squad he could select and that he had to manage individuals' minutes, even when in tight games. Rosenior has insisted that he will be given freedom to make those decisions, but he emphasised his desire to develop a young core at the club.

Chelsea already have the youngest squad in the Premier League, one which has been criticised for perhaps being too young in the past and has been unable to sustain genuine title challenges. The Italian coach eked out much of what he could and lifted the Conference League and the Club World Cup, but was still given his marching orders.

The Chelsea hierarchy have turned to Rosenior, whom thy know well from his time in Ligue 1, to transform a stale side into a more consistent force. The new man in charge is adamant that he can bring success, even if it means following an old blueprint.