City or United? Manchester clubs set for January transfer battle over €30m-rated Braga defender Sikou Niakate

AFPRitabrata BanerjeeCity or United? Manchester clubs set for January transfer battle over €30m-rated Braga defender Sikou NiakateManchester UnitedManchester CityTransfersBragaPremier LeagueLiga PortugalS. NiakateManchester clubs are all set for a transfer battle in the January window for Braga defender Sikou Niakate.