'I don't know why they acted that way' - Christopher Nkunku hits out at AC Milan after 'surprising' exit as RB Leipzig star aims dig at Ruben Amorim's philosophy

The France international arrived in Italy during the summer of 2025 following a high-profile transfer from Chelsea. Milan invested heavily to secure his signature, paying an initial €37 million (£31m) alongside a potential €5m (£4m) in add-ons. During his single campaign at San Siro, the forward registered seven goals across 32 Serie A appearances, whilst adding another strike in two Coppa Italia outings.
Despite an injury-free year, the Rossoneri management swiftly deemed him surplus to requirements late in the transfer window. Consequently, Nkunku sealed a return to former club RB Leipzig in a brutal fashion. The Bundesliga outfit negotiated a €4m (£3.4m)loan agreement, which includes an option to make the move permanent for €28m (£24m).