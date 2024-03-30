Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah given brief rest after USMNT duty as duo comes off bench in crucial Milan win over Fiorentina

Getty ImagesRyan TolmichChristian Pulisic and Yunus Musah given brief rest after USMNT duty as duo comes off bench in crucial Milan win over FiorentinaUSAChristian PulisicYunus MusahAC MilanFiorentina vs AC MilanFiorentinaSerie AChristian Pulisic and Yunus Musah both came off the bench as AC Milan earned a stupendous 2-1 win at Fiorentina.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPulisic and Musah come on as second-half subsBoth featured for USMNT over international breakMilan earn 2-1 win over Fiorentina