Christian Pulisic AC Milan 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'Circus' - Christian Pulisic warned not to give up AC Milan penalty duties again as Paulo Fonseca rages at USMNT star after Theo Hernandez & Tammy Abraham's costly misses vs Fiorentina

C. PulisicUSAAC MilanSerie AFiorentina vs AC MilanT. AbrahamT. Hernandez

Christian Pulisic has been warned never to give up AC Milan penalty-taking duties again, with boss Paulo Fonseca left raging at the USMNT star.

  • American on target again in Serie A
  • Team-mates stepped up from 12 yards
  • Rossoneri slipped to narrow defeat
