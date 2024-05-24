Christian Pulisic's best season ever? USMNT star's European campaigns ranked as superb AC Milan debut term comes to a close

The American star was spectacular for the Rossoneri in 2023-24, but was this his most impressive season yet?

It's hard to believe that it's been eight-and-a-half years since a teenaged Christian Pulisic first seized the spotlight. From the moment he arrived, though, it was clear that the spotlight would be his for years. His initial rise at Dortmund showed that he was special; the only question was how far he could go.

As it turns out, he's gone pretty far, and he's nowhere near done. The U.S. men's national team star already has a legendary resume, one unmatched by any of the American legends that preceded him. He's lifted the Champions League while starring for three of the world's biggest clubs. American soccer has never seen anything quite like Pulisic.

This season, though, offered a glimpse into a whole new player. After several down years at Chelsea, Pulisic rose like a phoenix in Milan, emerging as one of the most influential signings of the 2023-24 season. It was a season that reminded the world of the player Pulisic is and, ultimately, one that reminded the world of the player Pulisic still can be.

The 25-year-old is nearly a decade in, but he's a player that seemingly hasn't reached his best. He's endured his highs and lows, for sure, but the 2023-24 season might just be his biggest high yet.

But was this his best season? How does it compare to his best years at Chelsea and Dortmund? GOAL takes a look at Pulisic's career so far...