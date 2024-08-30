Abraham Pulisic splitGetty Images
Harry Sherlock

Christian Pulisic set for reunion with ex-Chelsea team-mate Tammy Abraham as AC Milan agree swap deal with Roma

AC MilanT. AbrahamC. PulisicTransfersChelseaRomaSerie A

Christian Pulisic is set to reunite with Tammy Abraham at AC Milan after the club agreed a deal to sign the ex-Chelsea star on loan.

  • Abraham to head to Milan on loan
  • Will play with ex-Chelsea team-mate Pulisic again
  • Alexis Saelemaekers moves other way on loan
