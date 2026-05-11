Christian Pulisic's form, Johnny Cardoso's injury and Malik Tillman's playing time: The USMNT's five biggest worries before the World Cup

A World Cup doesn't always derail in the moment. At times, it derails weeks before. An injury could dramatically alter a team's hopes of competing. One bad, or good, run of form can impact confidence in ways that define a tournament. These tournaments aren't always defined by a single goal, but rather by a series of events that made that moment possible.
Every team heads into these tournaments with concerns, and the U.S. Men's National Team is no exception. From injuries suffered by potential key contributors to a lack of minutes for others, there is no shortage of things for Mauricio Pochettino to worry about. You can mix in a goal drought from the team's most recognizable star, Christian Pulisic, too. It's not doom and gloom by any stretch, as plenty of players are thriving in these final weeks before the tournament gets going. There are, however, several situations that will make those following along feel a little bit uneasy.
GOAL looks at the biggest worries for the USMNT just a few weeks before the World Cup gets going...