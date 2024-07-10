iShowSpeed signs for Milan FuturoAC Milan
Peter McVitie

Christian Pulisic's new teammate? iShowSpeed 'signs' for AC Milan as Zlatan Ibrahimovic welcomes YouTube sensation

AC MilanSerie AShowbiz

YouTube star iShowSpeed may have a future with AC Milan after Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'signed' him to the club's Futuro team for the 2024-25 campaign.

  • AC Milan launch publicity stunt with streamer
  • Ibrahimovic signs iShowSpeed to a contract
  • Rossoneri's popularity growing in United States
