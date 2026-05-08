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'Such bad questions' - AC Milan & USMNT star Christian Pulisic 'not concerned' about 2026 goal drought heading into World Cup
The face of the nation
As the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 World Cup, Pulisic has been thrust into the spotlight as the primary figurehead for the national team. The forward was recently granted the rare honour of featuring as a cover star for Time magazine, reflecting his status as a pioneer for American football in Europe. However, this mainstream recognition comes at a time when the AC Milan star is facing intense scrutiny over a dip in his usual clinical output.
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Dismissing the slump
When questioned by Timeabout how he plans to navigate his current 2026 slump, having failed to score for club or country this calendar year, Pulisic adopted a brusque and defiant tone. He dismissed the focus on his goal drought, insisting his confidence remains unshaken ahead of the summer showpiece. He stated: “I plan on scoring goals. Such bad questions. I’m not concerned about it, man.”
Silencing the noise
Reflecting on previous setbacks, such as being left out of the Gold Cup squad last June, Pulisic explained why his current lack of goals is so frustrating. He stated: “That time was difficult for me, because normally I can shut people up with my play. That’s what I’ve done my whole career. I’m in my offseason, so like people are just talking about me, and I can’t just go freaking score and shut them up.
"Going at the goal, creating attacking actions, for me, that’s why I play the game. You obviously have to do all the other parts, defend and run, different things. That’s fine and all. But what gives me joy and excitement is creating ways to score, and scoring goals and finishing them.”
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Dreaming of global glory
The USA begin their World Cup campaign against Paraguay at the SoFi Stadium on June 12, with Pulisic set to lead the team on home soil. While he avoids making specific public promises about the tournament's outcome, the 27-year-old insists that maintaining a childhood sense of belief is vital for the squad. He concluded: “That’s just not how I work. But I can sit in my bed at night and picture holding up the World Cup trophy. I did that as a kid. I’m not going to stop. You have to believe. Why not?”