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Christian Norgaard blasts Arsenal team-mates for conceding 'very stupid goal' in shock FA Cup loss to Southampton
Errors in Arsenal's defence
The turning point of the match came as Arsenal appeared to be rediscovering their momentum. Viktor Gyokeres equalised in the 68th minute after Ross Stewart's first-half goal, but then a lapse in judgment allowed the Championship side to regain the lead in a manner that Norgaard found hard to accept. The midfielder highlighted specific defensive errors that proved crucial to his side's defeat, allowing Shea Charles to secure Saints' passage to the semi-finals.
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Norgaard vents frustration at 'chaotic' display
Reflecting on the nature of the defeat, Norgaard said: "It was at times a little bit too chaotic. They were very sharp in transitions which we didn't manage very well. We had the momentum in the second half especially when we equalised and conceded a very stupid goal from a goal kick which we cannot allow or accept. Very frustrating for us, but already a big game on Tuesday and time for us to show what we are made of."
No excuses for shock elimination
While some might look toward squad rotation or injuries as a reason for the dip in form, Norgaard was quick to shut down any such narratives. He insisted that the players selected for the clash were more than capable of securing the result and that the responsibility lies solely with those who were on the pitch at St Mary's.
"There were times when we felt in control, but there were moments when they really had us. Overall, not good enough. But there were times when we could have enjoyed the momentum a bit more. Those are the moments when we should have been sharper. No, there are no excuses for tonight. It has nothing to do with injuries or availability. We had a really good team on the pitch that should have been competing on a high level," Norgaard added.
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Pressure mounts on Arteta's men
The defeat marks a significant blow to Arsenal's season objectives, as they have now seen two potential trophy routes closed off in less than a fortnight. With the FA Cup off the table, the north London side must now refocus their energy entirely on the Premier League title race and their Champions League campaign to avoid another trophy-less year. Norgaard concluded by looking toward the future, noting the need for an immediate response: "We need to pick ourselves up. We have two big competitions left to compete in."