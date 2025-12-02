Chloe Kelly: How England's Euros hero found herself back on the Arsenal bench and down the Lionesses pecking order

With nine WSL games and four Champions League outings on the board, only four players in the Gunners' squad have accrued fewer minutes across all competitions than Kelly, who has started just three times since the season kicked-off in early September. Given she not only shone for England in the summer, but also made her move to Arsenal permanent off the back of an exciting loan spell in the first half of 2025, it's certainly not been what most expected.

In just a few weeks, Kelly will head to the ceremony for the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award as the second-favourite to win, only marginally behind golfer Rory McIlroy, who completed the career grand slam earlier this year by triumphing at the Masters in dramatic fashion. But as her impact at Euro 2025 continues to be celebrated, can Kelly find the magic needed to spark her season into life?