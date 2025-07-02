Chloe Kelly Arsenal Women UWCL trophy 2024-25Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Chloe Kelly is back! Arsenal complete permanent signing of Lionesses star after successful loan spell ended in Champions League glory

C. KellyArsenal WomenWSLManchester City WomenWomen's football

Lionesses star Chloe Kelly has signed for Arsenal permanently after a successful loan spell with the Gunners that ended in Champions League glory.

  • Kelly spent second half of last season at Arsenal
  • Lionesses star helped Gunners win Champions League
  • Now signs permanently in London after Man City exit
