Chivas v Puebla - Torneo Clausura 2025 Liga MXGetty Images Sport
Alejandro Orellana

'Chivas should always be competing' - El Rebaño legend Ramón Morales concerned about the team’s current state

Atlas vs CD GuadalajaraAtlasCD GuadalajaraLiga MX

Chivas will face Atlas this Saturday in a must-win match for a spot in the Clausura 2025 Play-In.

  • El Rebaño currently sits in 11th place with 20 points, just outside the top 10, which is the cutoff for qualification
  • Chivas have lost their last two matches against Atlas
  • Los Rojinegros are already eliminated from contention
