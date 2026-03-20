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Simone Gervasio

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Chiesa returns to the national team: Gattuso’s choice for the World Cup play-offs and why he’s been absent for two years

The final years of the relationship between the winger and the national team.

Where were we? Federico Chiesa returns to the national team after two years, and he does so for two must-win fixtures: his name features on Gattuso’s squad list for the double-header against Northern Ireland and, should the first match go well, against Wales or Bosnia andHerzegovina in the World Cup play-off final. The Liverpool winger hasn’t pulled on the Azzurri shirt since 2024.


Called upon to replace the injured Zaccagni, the manager opted for Enrico’s son over the other candidates: Zaniolo, Bernardeschi, Orsolini, Berardi and Maldini. His last appearance for the national team, as mentioned, dates back to 29 June 2024, in that round of 16 match against Switzerland which saw Spalletti’s side eliminated from the European Championship. That was his 51st appearance (he has scored 7 goals and provided 8 assists for Italy) before a long hiatus, due to injuries and choices made by the 28-year-old himself.


  • WHY WAS CHIESA NO LONGER BEING CALLED UP?

    Ever since his first press conferences, Federico Chiesa has consistently been the focus of questions put to the manager and his subsequent explanations as to why one of the standout players from the successful 2021 European campaign was no longer being called up. Both before the October fixtures and those in November, the manager had revealed that he had left him out due to a decision by the player himself who, although having recovered from injury, did not yet feel physically at his best and had decided to withdraw from the national team.

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  • THE SEASON AT LIVERPOOL

    But, after a mixed start, how is Chiesa’s second season at Liverpool going? The stats show 31 appearances, 3 goals and 3 assists in just over 600 minutes in total, averaging 21 minutes per game. The Italian has started just once, back in September, and is still not enjoying Klopp’s trust this season.


    Despite a few minor muscle niggles, however, he has not suffered any major injuries this year and his current physical condition allows him to respond to Gattuso’s call-up for the two most important matches.

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