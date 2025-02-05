Chelsea women's player ratings vs West Ham: That's why they signed Keira Walsh! Midfielder runs the show & Millie Bright hits back at critics as Blues reach another League Cup final

The two Lionesses stood out as Sonia Bompastor's side inched closer to the first of four pieces of silverware on offer this season

Chelsea will compete in a sixth-successive Women's League Cup final next month, taking on either Arsenal or Manchester City as they bid for a first triumph in the competition since 2021 after comfortably beating West Ham by a 2-0 scoreline. First-half goals from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and Sjoeke Nusken were enough to secure their place in the showpiece, with the Hammers simply beaten by the better team in the end, despite an encouraging start.

There were 20 minutes played when Rytting Kaneryd broke the deadlock, catching Kinga Szemik out at her near post with a powerful strike, and Nusken doubled that lead before the half-hour mark. It was a reward for the tenacious pressing by herself and Guro Reiten, who slipped Nusken through on goal after the pair had harried Eva Nystrom to great effect.

There was little in the way of goal-mouth action at either end after that. Viviane Asseyi hit the frame of the goal with a free-kick in first-half stoppage time for West Ham, while there were chances for Mayra Ramirez and Maika Hamano that went begging for the hosts. It always felt comfortable for Chelsea though, even if it wasn't relentless, as they were able to see the game out despite a late flurry from the trailing Hammers.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Kingsmeadow...