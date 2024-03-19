Chelsea women player ratings vs Ajax: Lauren James dazzles yet again and Catarina Macario enjoys dream Champions League debut as Sjoeke Nusken brace helps Blues put one foot in semi-finals

The England star was electric as Emma Hayes' side moved one step closer to a possible meeting with UWCL holders Barcelona

Chelsea have one foot in the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-finals after beating Ajax 3-0 in what was eventually a comfortable victory in the first leg of their quarter-final on Tuesday. The Dutch side started well but sloppiness at the back allowed Lauren James to put the Blues ahead with less than 20 minutes on the clock and the champions of England were never going to let their lead slip from there.

Chasity Grant gave Chelsea an early scare when she struck the post but as bright as Ajax looked going forward, they were anything but at the back for the goal that broke the deadlock. As James pounced on a ball that had ricocheted off a defender, the home side completed stopped and allowed the England star to find the back of the net. A lengthy VAR check confirmed that she was indeed offside and the Blues had their lead.

Ajax seemed somewhat disheartened by the goal and their level dropped off, allowing Chelsea to take control. Chances flowed towards the end of the first half and almost immediately after Guro Reiten had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR, Kadeisha Buchanan's cheeky Cruyff turn, at the Johan Cruyff Arena off all places, created the space for her to find Reiten, who in turn set up Sjoeke Nusken to double the Blues' advantage.

The onus was on the Dutch side in the second half then, but they struggled to carve out any notable chances and the Blues thrived on the counter, Nusken eventually, surely, killing the tie off when she converted Catarina Macario's brilliant cross late on. Emma Hayes' side are in full control ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge next week.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Johan Cruyff Arena...