Chelsea in for USMNT star Antonee Robinson? Blues add Fulham defender to list of potential transfer targets

Jacob Schneider
Antonee Robinson Fulham 2023-24Getty
USAFulhamChelseaTransfersAntonee Robinson

Chelsea have discussed USMNT defender Antonee Robinson internally, with the Fulham defender being a potential transfer target this summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea 'open book' on Robinson
  • Blues also looking at Wilson & Olise
  • Liverpool have also shown interest in defender

Editors' Picks