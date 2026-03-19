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Mole unmasked! Chelsea discover identify of culprit who leaked team news ahead of PSG defeats in Champions League
Internal probe identifies the source
Both leaks proved to be entirely accurate, coinciding with a heavy aggregate defeat to PSG, where Chelsea lost 5-2 in Paris before falling 3-0 at Stamford Bridge. This prompted an intensive internal probe. Rosenior has now revealed that the source has been tracked down, clarifying that the breach did not originate from within his squad.
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Rosenior confirms situation is resolved
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to face Everton, Rosenior confirmed that the mystery had been solved. Chelsea will aim to bounce back from their recent 1-0 defeat to Newcastle as they sit in sixth place, just three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa in the race for Champions League qualification. The manager addressed the media directly to put the matter to bed, insisting that the club had taken the necessary steps to ensure there would be no repeat of the embarrassment.
“We know (who it is),” Rosenior told reporters. “It's not come from any place of malicious intent to me or to the team. We know where it's come from and we've dealt with the situation.”
Clear the air talks with Enzo Fernandez
The fallout from the 8-2 aggregate defeat to PSG also cast doubt on the future of Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine, who joined Chelsea for a then British record fee of £107m in January 2023 and has played over 150 games, recently sparked uncertainty. When asked by ESPN if he would remain at the club next season, the 25-year-old replied: "I don't know, there are eight games left and the FA Cup. There's the World Cup and then we'll see."
However, Rosenior revealed he held a lengthy meeting with the midfielder to clarify his position, stating: “I had a great conversation with Enzo at length this morning before training... He's one of the captains of the club. What I would say is that he made it really, really clear to me how happy he is here at this club, how much he wants to win... For me, he's fully committed to this group,” the manager explained.
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Injury updates ahead of Everton trip
Focus now shifts back to the Premier League, though the Blues continue to grapple with injuries. Trevoh Chalobah and goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen are unavailable, while captain Reece James remains out. Discussing James, the manager offered a more positive outlook, stating: “It’s not serious.” Despite the relief of closing the investigation, Chelsea must now find consistency on the pitch.
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