SOPA Images
'A great opportunity' - Chelsea teenager Dastan Satpayev seals Burnley loan switch
Satpayev seals Burnley switch
Burnley have snapped up Chelsea teenage forward Satpayev on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2026-27 Championship season. The 18-year-old Kazakhstan international recently finalised his long-awaited switch to Stamford Bridge from Kairat Almaty, putting pen to paper on terms running until 2033. While the transfer was originally agreed back in February 2025, it only took effect once the attacker turned 18 this week.
- Getty Images Sport
Kazakh prospect relishes opportunity
The promising youngster, who has earned eight senior caps for Kazakhstan, expressed his excitement at taking on a fresh challenge in English football with the Clarets.
Speaking to Burnley's official website, Satpayev outlined his ambitions: "I'm very pleased to be here. It's a great opportunity for me in my career and a great club to show what I can do and help the team get back to where they belong."
He further underlined his readiness for the test at Turf Moor: "It's my first time playing in England and I'm ready now to take on the next chapter and have a successful time with Burnley."
Record breaker bolsters Clarets
Satpayev arrives in England with a burgeoning reputation after becoming the youngest player in Kazakhstan's history upon making his senior international debut against Curaçao in March 2025. The Kairat academy graduate maintained his rapid rise in the Champions League group stage last term, finding the net against FC Copenhagen after testing himself against the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan.
His clinical edge was showcased further by an opening goal against Belgium in World Cup qualifying and a strike against Western Sydney Wanderers during Chelsea's pre-season tour under head coach Xabi Alonso.
- Nexpher Images
Championship promotion push looms
Satpayev now turns his focus to adapting swiftly to the demands of Championship football under manager Nicky Hayen as he targets regular minutes in the Burnley attack. His arrival injects a fresh attacking dimension and vital firepower into the Clarets' frontline as they pursue an automatic return to the Premier League.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting