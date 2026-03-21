Chelsea and Strasbourg fans to protest against BlueCo owners TOGETHER

Tensions have reached a breaking point following a season of upheaval. Strasbourg fans have grown weary of a recruitment policy focused solely on youth, while the movement of coach Liam Rosenior from the French side to Chelsea in January further fueled claims that Strasbourg is being treated as a feeder club.

"Supporters of both clubs are invited to join us on this march," the fans' statement concluded. "We plan to shine a light on not only the incompetence and mismanagement at Chelsea, but also the restrictions implemented by multi-club ownership, where clubs like Strasbourg are being stripped of their identities, and where long-standing and respected fan groups are being censored and repressed by a brutal ownership. We believe this could be a seismic moment in the history of football, where fans of clubs from separate countries will come together to do what is right not only for our clubs individually, but for the sport more widely. Together we can force change."