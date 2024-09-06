'We need stability' - Chelsea star Marc Cucurella admits 'it's difficult' to build morale at Stamford Bridge after hectic transfer window sees 13 new arrivals
Marc Cucurella wants "stability" at Chelsea and admitted that "it's difficult" to build morale at Stamford Bridge after 13 new summer arrivals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Chelsea continued to spend heavily on incomings
- Have brought in 13 new faces during the summer
- Cucurella labelled Chelsea's dressing room as "difficult"