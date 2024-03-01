Revealed: Chelsea's stance on selling Conor Gallagher as Tottenham retain interested in Blues midfielder

Getty ImagesAditya GokhaleRevealed: Chelsea's stance on selling Conor Gallagher as Tottenham retain interested in Blues midfielderConor GallagherChelseaPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTransfersNumerous Premier League teams have expressed a strong desire to sign Conor Gallagher, but the midfielder is eager to remain at Chelsea.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGallagher makes decision on Chelsea futureWants to stay at Stamford BridgeTottenham and others interested in midfielder