20240217
Harry Sherlock

Chelsea to snub Europe?! Why Blues may accept ban from UEFA if they win Carabao Cup & secure Europa Conference League spot - explained

ChelseaEuropa Conference LeagueChelsea vs LiverpoolEFL CupPremier League

Chelsea could accept a ban from UEFA competitions next season if they qualify for the Europa Conference League, according to a new report.

  • Chelsea could qualify for Conference League
  • Would bring them under European Profit and Sustainability rules
  • Chelsea may accept ban instead of playing

