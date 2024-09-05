Chelsea brutally told they 'signed any player with a pulse' during summer transfer splurge as Man Utd legend claims Enzo Maresca 'shot himself in the foot' by axing £50m winger
Manchester United legend Andy Cole believes Chelsea "signed any player with a pulse" and slammed Enzo Maresca for axing Raheem Sterling.
- Chelsea continued their splurge in this summer
- Made several changes to their squad under Maresca
- Cole surprised by Sterling's exit from Chelsea