Chelsea are a shambles! Enzo Maresca's shock sacking has exposed Blues' 'project' as amateurish and without direction

At the end of the day, the best teams have the best players. To simplify the bigger picture, Chelsea simply don't have enough top-quality stars, especially when you factor in they've spent billions trying to rebuild their way back to contention.
There are too many middling players who don't move the needle. Cole Palmer and Caicedo are standouts in their positions, Estevao Willian is an extremely exciting prospect, and Reece James (when fit) and Marc Cucurella are also excellent options, but beyond them, much of Maresca's squad is of a similar standard.
Are Liam Delap and Joao Pedro any better up top than the ousted Jackson? What's the differential between Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens? Are they even any better than Noni Madueke, who was sold to Arsenal with seemingly little fuss but is already popular at a better team? Who is Chelsea's best centre-back? Why allocate so much money towards players who won't immediately improve the first-team squad for at least a couple of years?
Through 18 months in charge, Maresca never seemed to know what his best Chelsea team looked like. BBC Sport calculated he made substitutions faster than any other Premier League manager and he made the most changes to his starting lineups this season. It was a thankless task trying to keep everyone happy.
Chelsea used to fight for titles year in, year out. That's because it largely didn't matter who the manager was - Roberto Di Matteo won the Champions League and Avram Grant was a slip away from the same feat - just that they had incredible talent to see them through. It's a far cry from their state nowadays.