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Chelsea set massive price tag on Malo Gusto as defender considers Stamford Bridge exit
Chelsea demand huge fee for Gusto
Chelsea have slapped a massive £75 million price tag on Gusto as the Frenchman considers a future away from West London, . The 23-year-old, who joined from Lyon for approximately £31m in 2023, has seen his position at the club come under threat following recent recruitment decisions made by the Blues hierarchy.
The uncertainty surrounding Gusto has intensified after Chelsea agreed a deal in principle to sign Atalanta's Marco Palestra for a fee exceeding £43m. With a new specialist right-back arriving, Gusto’s representatives have already begun holding exploratory talks with several major clubs to gauge interest in a summer move.
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Manchester City keeping tabs on the situation
Premier League giants Manchester City are among the clubs to have been contacted, with the Etihad Stadium side looking to bolster their options at right-back. A move to the Etihad Stadium would see Gusto reunite with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, whom he played under for 18 months before the Italian manager's departure from Stamford Bridge in January.
While City are interested in adding competition for Matheus Nunes, BBCreports that the £75m valuation may prove a stumbling block. The Portugal international has excelled in the role since being converted from midfield - scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the Premier League last season - which previously led former manager Pep Guardiola to praise him as one of the best emerging right-backs in the league. However, City remain keen on a younger, natural fit for the position.
Financial pressure forces Chelsea sales
Chelsea’s decision to place such a high valuation on Gusto comes amid a pressing need to generate funds through player sales. After a disappointing 10th-place finish last season and failing to secure European football, the club must balance the books. This has already seen Marc Cucurella depart for Real Madrid in a deal worth £52m earlier this summer.
The overhaul is likely to continue as the club looks to strengthen other areas of the pitch. This transition has put the futures of several established defenders in doubt, including Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana, as the Blues look to trim a bloated squad.
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Competition for places at the Etihad
While City have distanced themselves from the current £75m figure quoted for Gusto, they are still actively surveying the market. They have recently ruled out moves for Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, while Pedro Porro has committed his future to Tottenham.
In the meantime, Chalobah is another name who could be heading for the exit door at Chelsea. The defender is attracting interest from Serie A side Como, who are now managed by Cesc Fabregas. It is understood Chalobah is open to the move, but the potential cost of the deal is deterring the Italians from making a formal offer at this stage.