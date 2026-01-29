Chelsea release stunning 90s throwback kit as Nike hail 'Return of the Rebel'

After Enzo Maresca left Chelsea earlier this month, there were a few raised eyebrows when Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior was named as his successor. While it is still very early days, he has won five of his six matches in charge at Stamford Bridge, perhaps the highlight of which came in a 3-2 win at Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

After that victory, Rosenior told TNT Sports: "These players lost a manager that they really respected for reasons that are beyond my control or knowledge. So when you go through that as a young group, to accept a new manager the way they have done and for them to work as hard as they have done is a credit to them. It's not about me or my ego or trying to prove anything. I'm trying to do the very best I can with my group, with my staff and hopefully we can have more and more really good nights like this.

"I'm learning all the time about my team, about what we're capable of. I really wanted to be front-footed today. I wanted to go out and win the game. It's massive - that is huge for us to be able to be able to work with the players on the training round. You have to enjoy this job. We're the luckiest people in the world to do this job. You have to enjoy these moments, but we want more. You're in the Champions League, so at the end of the day you have to play against the best and beat the best."