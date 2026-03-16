Another blow for Chelsea! Reece James suffers fresh injury and set for significant spell on sidelines

Last week, James put pen to paper on a new six-year contract at Chelsea, and he claimed he had been feeling like he was in a better position in terms of his fitness.

"I'm in a really good place at the moment, my body's feeling good. I'm playing on a regular basis, two or three games a week and I just try and help the team as much as I can and do what's right," he said.

"I came through at this club, this was the one and only club I wanted to play for. I've won major trophies here. Why would I not extend? This is my home, my family is here. The club is on the right path to winning trophies consistently again and I believe we will do that. That's why I'm still here and I re-signed.

"This club is my home, it's the place I love and I want to be. Money's not the be all and end all. Happiness and where I want to be means more to me and I want to win here, and we will win here."