Chelsea to battle Real Madrid and PSG for Lille’s €60m-rated Leny Yoro as Blues seek replacement for Thiago Silva

Aditya GokhaleChelsea to battle Real Madrid and PSG for Lille's €60m-rated Leny Yoro as Blues seek replacement for Thiago SilvaChelseaThiago SilvaPremier LeagueReal MadridLaLigaParis Saint-GermainLigue 1TransfersChelsea have shown interest in Lille defender Leny Yoro as they look to weigh up their options to replace the aging Thiago Silva.Chelsea targeting Lille's Leny YoroLooking to replace Thiago Silva in summerPSG and Real Madrid also interested in Yoro