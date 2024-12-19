Chelsea player ratings vs Shamrock Rovers: Marc Guiu is on fire! Teen striker scores a hat-trick as Blues demolish Irish visitors to finish Conference League first round with perfect record

The former Barcelona youngster's treble ensured Chelsea made it six wins from six in the Conference League

Marc Guiu's hat-trick helped Chelsea dispatch a spirited Shamrock Rovers side 5-1 to finish top in the Conference League group stage.

The 18-year-old striker capitalised on a calamitous defensive mix-up between Darragh Burns and Leon Pohls to make it 1-0 in the 22nd minute.

Markus Poom then sent the 3,000-strong away support into dreamland when his shot deflected off Cesare Casadei four minutes later to level proceedings.

Another defensive howler was pounced upon by Guiu in the 34th minute, before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave them breathing space with a composed finish five minutes before half-time.

And then the teenager grabbed his third as he guided in Noni Madueke's teasing cross in first-half stoppage time. Marc Cucurella finished off a slick passing move just before the hour mark to make it 5-1 for his second goal in as many games. The Blues had already qualified for the last 16 of the competition but this win kept them perfect on Thursday night.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...