Chelsea player ratings vs Leeds: Super-sub Conor Gallagher bails out disastrous Axel Disasi as Blues snatch FA Cup quarter-final spot

Mauricio Pochettino's team had a rough start but a strong ending to keep their silverware hopes alive

Conor Gallagher fired in the late winner to set Chelsea up with a FA Cup quarter-final tie with Leicester as they beat Leeds 3-2 in the fifth round tie at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Chelsea were off to a woeful start and went behind thanks to a defensive mix-up. The Blues failed to read Leeds' high pressing, resulting in Axel Disasi's tame pass to Moises Caicedo on the edge of the box. The visitors pounced on it and Mateo Joseph was able to slam home the opening goal.

Caicedo managed to redeem himself shortly afterwards, though, as he combined with Noni Madueke before sending the ball through to Nicolas Jackson, who managed to beat Illan Meslier from a tight angle. Then, late in the half, Mykhailo Mudryk lashed in a second for Chelsea when he got on the end of a well-placed cross from Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea looked capable of grabbing control of the game, but it was Leeds who came out strongest and took the lead just before the hour mark with another goal from Joseph.

Mauricio Pochettino rang the changes from there, as Gallagher, Ben Chilwell and Cole Palmer came off the bench. It was Gallagher who provided the winning touch in the 90th minute with a perfect touch and turn from an Enzo Fernandez pass before he found the net.

