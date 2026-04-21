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Liam Rosenior Chelsea Brighton ratings GFXGOAL
Mark Doyle

Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Liam Rosenior is running out of ideas - and time! Bumbling Blues beaten again as Enzo Fernandez flops despite retaining captain's armband

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Brighton vs Chelsea
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L. Rosenior
E. Fernandez

Chelsea's slide towards mid-table mediocrity under Liam Rosenior continued at Brighton on Tuesday evening, with the blunt Blues suffering an embarrassing 3-0 defeat at the Amex. After four consecutive Premier League losses without scoring a single goal, the fifth-placed Londoners had arrived on the south coast hoping to revive their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League. However, they now sit sixth after allowing Brighton to climb above them with disturbing ease.

Indeed, despite the enormity of the game for Chelsea, Rosenior's side showed almost no urgency at all and found themselves a goal down after just three minutes of play, with Ferdi Kadioglu firing home from inside the area, after the visitors had failed dismally to deal with a corner. Not even the shock of conceding early sparked a response from Chelsea's disinterested players, who managed only one shot during an abject first-half performance.

There was a semblance of effort after the restart but there was an air of inevitability about Brighton's second goal, which arrived in the 56th minute, with Giorginio Rutter leaving Jack Hinshelwood with a simple finish after more dreadful Chelsea defending. There was no way back for the Blues at that point and their misery was complete when Danny Welbeck came off the bench to make it 3-0 in injury time.

Below, GOAL issues ratings to all of the Blues on show at the Amex as the reigning 'world champions' suffered a fifth goal-less defeat in a row for the first time since 1912...

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (4/10):

    Made a couple of important early saves before then getting away with an awful pass under no pressure inside his area that really should have resulted in a goal.

    Malo Gusto (4/10):

    Offered nothing going forward and a lame attempt to take the ball off Kaoru Mitoma, which allowed the Japanese to run straight through him, perfectly illustrated the Frenchman's lack of fight.

    Trevoh Chalobah (5/10):

    Made a massive goal-line clearance to prevent Jack Hinshelwood from making it 2-0 after Sanchez's misplaced pass and tried to show some initiative in the second half.

    Wesley Fofana (3/10):

    All over the place in the first half, so no surprise to see him replaced at the interval after picking up a booking just before the break for a desperate pull of Giorginio Rutter's shirt that perfectly summed up his sense of frustration.

    Jorrel Hato (5/10):

    One of the few Chelsea players to show a bit of grit and heart, the Dutchman won a couple of tackles and also retained possession well.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Pedro Neto (4/10):

    Because of his busy style, the Portuguese looked like he might be capable of making something happen - but he never did.

    Moises Caicedo (3/10):

    A dismal display from a £100 million midfielder. The Ecuadorian did, at least, win bit of possession for his side, but was muscled off the ball with embarrassing ease by Rutter on Brighton's second goal.

    Romeo Lavia (4/10):

    A rare start for the injury-prone Belgian but while he kept it nice and simple with his passing, he was a bystander for the most part and was subbed after 72 minutes.

    Marc Cucurella (4/10):

    Selected in a more advanced position on the left winger but the Spaniard endured a miserable evening. Just like Sanchez and Caicedo, he was booed every time he touched the ball and spent most of the game whining at everyone and everything.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-CHELSEAAFP

    Attack

    Enzo Fernandez (3/10):

    Incredible got the captain's armband back upon his return to the starting line-up after his recent suspension - which summed up what a joke Chelsea have become. The Argentine clearly doesn't want to be at the club anymore - as this pathetic performance proved. Played one incisive pass all evening.

    Liam Delap (3/10):

    With Joao Pedro still sidelined through injury, the former Ipswich No.9 led the line once again and while one can't fault him for effort, it's now painfully obvious that he's nowhere near good enough for the highest level. Hauled off with 18 minutes to go even though his side desperately needed a goal.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-BRIGHTON-CHELSEAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Garnacho (4/10):

    Thrown on at half-time and took up his usual position on the left wing but, as usual, he contributed nothing to the cause.

    Marc Guiu (5/10):

    Took over up top from Delap with just under 20 minutes to go. Ever so slightly livelier than the Englishman.

    Dario Essugo (N/A):

    The Portuguese replaced Lavia as part of a double-substitution with Guiu.

    Josh Acheampong (N/A):

    Came on for Gusto in injury time for some reason.

    Liam Rosenior (2/10):

    His days are numbered. Rosenior may not be responsible for the toxic culture at the club but he's made a bad situation even worse by killing Chelsea's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League. His 4-4-1-1 formation was a spectacular flop and it really does feel like he's lost the dressing room - if he even had it to begin with, of course.

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