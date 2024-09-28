Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Cole Palmer is a different class! Blues hero nets FOUR to ensure Robert Sanchez shockers go unpunished

The England international scored all of his goals in the first half as the Blues picked up three points in crazy circumstances against the Seagulls

In a truly remarkable afternoon, Cole Palmer turned in a performance of such immense quality it is only fair to call it a masterclass, as he scored four goals before half-time, making Premier League history in the process.

After seven minutes, Chelsea were behind, as Robert Sanchez made a terrible error by rushing out of his goal to claim a looping loose ball after Brighton pressed high. Georginio Rutter won a header and scored, with Sanchez way out of his goal.

Cole Palmer hit the post shortly after as Chelsea tried to find an equaliser, and then scored 60 seconds later, but was ruled to be offside. Then, Nicolas Jackson capitalised on an Adam Webster mistake and squared to Palmer, who finished.

Jadon Sancho saw a VAR check rule out his first Blues goal in the 23rd minute but in the 26th, he won a penalty, which Palmer stepped up to convert, amid a truly crazy first half-hour.

Palmer completed his hat-trick on the half-hour mark with a truly sensational free-kick from 25 yards.

Brighton just would not lie down though and less than five minutes later, Carlos Baleba capitalised on another Sanchez error to score.

Amazingly, before half-time, Palmer had his fourth goal of the game, powering a low finish into the bottom corner.

The game somewhat petered out in the second half, which is to be expected given the crazy first-half, but it is a fixture that will forever be remembered for Palmer's heroics.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...