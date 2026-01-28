Goal.com
Live
Joao Pedro Chelsea GFX GOAL/Getty
Harry Sherlock

Chelsea player ratings vs Napoli: Joao Pedro beauties put Blues into Champions League last 16 as Cole Palmer makes impact off the bench in comeback win

Joao Pedro scored two stunning goals as Chelsea beat Napoli 3-2 to seal their progress into the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday. The striker netted one brilliant long-range strike, as well as a cool finish while one-on-one, to add to Enzo Fernandez's early penalty, and send Liam Rosenior's side into the knockout stages.

Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute, as Reece James' free-kick hit the arm of Juan Jesus, who was in the Napoli wall. Enzo Fernandez stepped up, and found the bottom corner from 12 yards.

But Antonio Vergara scored an absolutely stunning equaliser just after the half-hour mark, executing an incredible Diego Maradona-esque turn and finishing beyond Robert Sanchez. 

And the turnaround was complete on the stroke of half-time, thanks to a fine finish from Rasmus Hojlund. The former Manchester United striker reacted quickest to meet a cut-back ahead of Fofana, finishing first-time beyond Sanchez.

On the hour mark, Joao Pedro found an equaliser for the Blues, slamming home from 25 yards to stun the hosts in Naples. 

And Pedro was the man to score the winner, too, with just eight minutes to go, as he burst away from Napoli's backline after linking up with Cole Palmer, before finishing into the far corner. 

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona... 

  • FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-CHELSEAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Made more than one strong save in the first-half as Napoli sought an equaliser, until he was beaten by Vergara. No chance with Hojlund's finish, either.

    Malo Gusto (5/10):

    Offered no resistance as Oliveira burst beyond him to cross for Hojlund to finish. Subbed after a display he will be disappointed with. 

    Reece James (6/10):

    Won the penalty as his free-kick hit Jesus' hand. Took care of the ball but was tested by Napoli's relentless press at times.

    Wesley Fofana (4/10):

    Beaten all ends up by Vergara's stunning roulette spin before his finish and was nowhere near Hojlund for his goal. A poor evening, but it is to his credit that he kept going and didn't let it affect him. 

    Marc Cucurella (6/10):

    Got forward whenever he could but was pinned back well by Napoli for the most part. Did well defensively, regardless.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-CHELSEAAFP

    Midfield

    Andrey Santos (6/10):

    Poor clearance gave Vergara the chance to run at the Blues backline. Struggled to impact the game and was subbed in the second half. 

    Moises Caicedo (7/10):

    Attempted to stop Vergara but was held off, uncharacteristically. Recovers the ball like nobody else, and grew into the game well. 

    Enzo Fernandez (7/10):

    Opened the scoring with a brilliant low penalty. Always wanted the ball and kept Chelsea ticking admirably in an all-action performance. 

  • SSC Napoli v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Estevao (4/10):

    Just couldn't get into the game. He has magic feet at his best, but Chelsea found it so difficult to find him in the final third and he touched the ball just once in Napoli's box. Subbed.

    Joao Pedro (9/10):

    Tried an ambitious overhead kick in the first half that flew well wide. Scored a stunning equaliser on the hour mark, finding the top corner from 25 yards, and won it too with a poacher's finish after lovely link-up with Palmer. A superstar in waiting if he keeps playing like this. 

    Pedro Neto (4/10):

    Struggled throughout the first half and was subbed at half-time for Cole Palmer. Touched the ball a mere 21 times, and was guilty of missing a big chance, too. Just not his night.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-EUR-C1-NAPOLI-CHELSEAAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Cole Palmer (7/10):

    On at the interval. Technically assisted both of Joao Pedro's excellent goals with some neat interplay. Still coming up to fitness, but this was a promising cameo. 

    Jamie Gittens (5/10):

    On for Santos. Barely got into the game. Bizarrely subbed off again late on.

    Trevoh Chalobah (6/10):

    On for Gusto. Slotted in well and was barely troubled.

    Alejandro Garnacho (6/10):

    Late sub for Estevao. Gave Pedro a decoy run for his second goal. 

    Benoit Badiashile (N/A):

    On late.

    Liam Rosenior (8/10):

    Got this pretty much bang on! Chelsea were dogged, determined, and bringing Palmer on made a match-winning impact. This was only his sixth game in charge, and to travel to Naples and beat a team managed by Antonio Conte is a fine way to prove your worth in the dugout. 

Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Fiorentina crest
Fiorentina
FIO
Premier League
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU
0