Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Cole Palmer getting back to his best! England star scores as Malo Gusto runs the show from right-back in comfortable win over Toffees

Following a feisty opening, which included some argy-bargy and former Chelsea man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall suffering an early injury, the hosts took the lead in the 21st minute when Palmer beat Jordan Pickford at his near post for his first goal in three months. Even more so than the former Manchester City man, who has been eased back into action after a troublesome groin injury and a toe fracture, Gusto was having a blinder for the Blues as he added a goal to his assist when he swept in Pedro Neto's cutback just before half-time.

Chelsea, who have dropped more points at home from winning positions in the Premier League this season than any other side (eight), should have been out of sight when Alejandro Garnacho skipped away from Everton's defence, only to slam a shot well wide. The west London team, who weren't at their best but didn't need to be against their limp opponents, breathed a sigh of relief when Iliman Ndiaye's strike struck the post late on. But they left it too late to mount a comeback as Chelsea climbed up to fourth in the division, while David Moyes, whose Everton side are eighth, is still looking for his first-ever win at Stamford Bridge.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...