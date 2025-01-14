Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Welcome back, Reece James! Injury-ravaged right-back salvages a point as Nicolas Jackson's poor finishing ensures Blues' winless Premier League run goes on

The England international came up trumps with a stoppage-time strike to save Enzo Maresca's side from another damaging defeat

Substitute Reece James' stoppage-time equaliser secured Chelsea a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth in a gripping Premier League clash on Tuesday.

The Blues came flying out of the blocks and took a deserved lead when Nicolas Jackson neatly set up Cole Palmer, who sat down Mark Travers and slotted home with ease in the 12th minute.

Substitute Justin Kluivert fired a warning shot to the hosts when his effort struck the post after Robert Sanchez gave the ball away with a poor pass, before Jackson hit the frame of the goal seconds later at the other end.

The west London outfit dominated the first half, but were made to pay for their profligacy as Kluivert scored from the spot in the 50th minute after Moises Caicedo brought down Antoine Semenyo in the box.

The visitors then took a shock lead when Semenyo got half a yard on Josh Acheampong before blasting a strike past Sanchez to make it 2-1 in the 68th minute. Chelsea, who felt David Brooks should have been sent off for appearing to pull Marc Cucurella by the hair, looked down and out, but James delivered in the 95th minute to secure them a point.

Despite that, Enzo Maresca's team have not won any of their last five Premier League matches.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...