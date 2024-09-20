Enzo Maresca Chelsea split 2024-25Getty/GOAL/Chelsea FC
Chelsea release their official squad photo for the season amid claims Enzo Maresca has 40 players

Chelsea have finally dropped their squad photo for the 2024-25 season after claims that the club has 40 players in the first team.

  • Chelsea post squad photo for 2024-25
  • Comes after claims Maresca has bloated squad
  • 29 players pictured posing for camera
