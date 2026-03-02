Goal.com
Mykhailo Mudryk - ChelseaGetty Images & @mmudryk10
Donny Afroni

Chelsea outcast Mykhailo Mudryk trains at non-league club as £89m star's provisional doping ban continues

Chelsea’s forgotten man Mykhailo Mudryk has made a surprise return to the training pitch, but far from the glamorous surroundings of Cobham. The Ukraine international, who joined the Blues in a massive deal worth £89 million in January 2023, has been spotted keeping up his fitness levels at semi-professional outfit Uxbridge FC. The 25-year-old shared footage of his individual session with his 1.8 million Instagram followers, raising eyebrows across the football world as his competitive exile from Stamford Bridge continues.

  • Mudryk training with non-league club

    Mudryk took to social media to provide a glimpse into his current exile. The video featured the winger practicing at the Southern League Premier South Division club's Honeycroft ground. In the clip, Mudryk could be seen faking a shot beyond a yellow training mannequin on an artificial surface before unleashing a trademark left-footed strike that rattled the post and found the back of the net. While the choice of venue is unusual for a Premier League superstar, it is understood the ground is approximately a 40-minute drive from his residence in the luxury Imperial Wharf area of Fulham.
  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Mudryk still serving ban

    Mudryk has not featured in a competitive match for the Blues since a Europa Conference League fixture in November 2024. His nightmare began in December that year when he returned a positive test for meldonium, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Following a formal charge by the Football Association in June 2025, the Ukrainian has been ineligible for selection. He has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the process, though the legal proceedings have offered very little clarity on when a final verdict will be reached regarding his long-term eligibility.

    Confirming the charge to his followers via social media last year, Mudryk expressed his disbelief at the situation. He stated: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."

  • Addressing fans on social media

    While the £89m man has largely stayed out of the spotlight during his provisional suspension, he has made sporadic attempts to reconnect with a fanbase that has seen little of him on the pitch. He was present for the club’s Conference League trophy celebrations last summer, despite his inability to play. On New Year’s Day, he took to Instagram to issue a heartfelt message of thanks to those who have supported him through his most difficult period in English football.

    In a message to his supporters, Mudryk wrote: "Happy New year to all my fans. I just wanted to say thank you for your support. I see all your messages and truly appreciate them, so please don't give up on me as I do not give up on myself. Can't wait to see you soon." Whether his training sessions at Uxbridge signal a move towards a resolution remains to be seen, but for now, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star remains the most expensive spectator in the Premier League as he awaits his fate.

  • Chelsea FC v Arsenal FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    The uncertain future of an £89m investment

    The Blues have undergone numerous changes in personnel and tactical direction since Mudryk last played, and it remains to be seen where he would fit into the squad hierarchy should his ban be lifted. For now, the focus remains on the legal battle being fought in the background by his legal team. Until the FA delivers its final verdict, Mudryk will likely continue his solitary training sessions, hoping for a resolution that potentially allows him to resume his career in the Premier League once more.

