Fofana CucurellaGetty
Harry Sherlock

Chelsea lose Wesley Fofana AND Marc Cucurella for crunch Liverpool game as star defenders pick up bans during bad-tempered Nottingham Forest draw

ChelseaW. FofanaM. CucurellaLiverpoolChelsea vs Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestPremier League

Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella are both suspended for Chelsea's clash with Liverpool after collecting bookings against Nottingham Forest.

  • Fofana and Cucurella both booked
  • Have amassed five yellows each
  • Enzo Maresca must find solution for Liverpool clash
